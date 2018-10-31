Johnson (quadriceps) didn't participate in practice Wednesday, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.

Though Rich Cimini of ESPN.com relayed that Johnson was present for Wednesday's practice, whatever the veteran cornerback was able to do didn't translate to practice participation. The 28-year-old will probably need to put in a full practice Thursday or Friday to have a realistic chance at playing Week 9 against the Dolphins.

