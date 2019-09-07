Johnson (hamstring) is considered questionable for Sunday's season opener against Buffalo.

Johnson was limited in each practice this week. Ethan B. Greenberg of the Jets' official site reported Thursday that the seven-year-pro is expected to suit up Sunday barring any setbacks. Johnson figures to see a large role in New York's secondary.

