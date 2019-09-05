Johnson (hamstring) is expected to suit up for Sunday's regular-season opener against the Bills, Ethan B. Greenberg of the Jets' official site reports.

Johnson looks good to go for Week 1 barring any setbacks. The 29-year-old has been nursing a hamstring injury for multiple weeks. He projects to play a key role in the Jets' secondary.

