Johnson (quadriceps) won't play in Sunday's game against Miami.

The news comes as little surprise given Johnson's extended absence and doubtful designation entering Sunday. Johnson's inactive status marks the fifth consecutive game in which he has been forced to the sidelines. There's a chance he'll be ready for next week's game against Buffalo, but look for Darryl Roberts to continue working alongside Morris Claiborne with Johnson out.

