Johnson recorded three tackles, all solo, and an interception returned for a touchdown across 68 defensive snaps in Sunday's loss to the Titans.

Johnson snagged the first takeaway for the Jets in six weeks, returning it to the house for his first career pick six. The veteran cornerback now has 24 tackles, three passes defensed, two interceptions and a forced fumble across seven games this season.

