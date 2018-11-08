Johnson (quadriceps) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Andy Vasquez of The Bergen Record reports.

Johnson was limited in practice to begin the week, so his full participation is encouraging. The veteran cornerback has not seen the field since sustaining a quadriceps injury in Week 4, but appears to be nearing a return to full health. Barring any setbacks, it seems that Johnson could suit up for Sunday's contest with the Bills.

More News
Our Latest Stories