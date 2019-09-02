Jets' Trumaine Johnson: Progressing toward Week 1
Coach Adam Gase said Johnson (hamstring) is trending toward playing in Sunday's season's opener against the Bills, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
Johnson has been dealing with the hamstring injury for the last few weeks but has always been planning to be ready for Week 1. The 29-year-old's status should receive additional clarification when the Jets release their official injury report later this week.
More News
SportsLine's Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have sleepers, rookies, quarterbacks, and much more!
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
RB Cheat Sheet: Everything you need
Make sure you've got everything you need to make the right choice at running back with all...
-
QB Cheat Sheet: Grab the best passer
Make sure you've got everything you need to make the right choice at quarterback with all of...
-
Sleepers, breakouts, busts: Lee shines
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Top targets in each round
Using recent ADP data, Ben Gretch takes you through his thought process on who he is targeting...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Draft Harris
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football breakouts...
-
Fantasy Football Draft Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need for Draft Day in one spot, with everything from our Fantasy Football...