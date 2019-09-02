Coach Adam Gase said Johnson (hamstring) is trending toward playing in Sunday's season's opener against the Bills, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Johnson has been dealing with the hamstring injury for the last few weeks but has always been planning to be ready for Week 1. The 29-year-old's status should receive additional clarification when the Jets release their official injury report later this week.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories
    Parlay Pick'em
    Take your shot at $1,000,000
    PLAY
    College Pick'em
    Compete for $1,000 each week