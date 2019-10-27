Johnson (ankle) is officially active for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.

Johnson popped up on the injury report Friday with the ankle issue, but as evidenced by this news, will be ready for Week 8. The veteran has been an every-down player for the Jets since Week 4, so expect Johnson to continue that role now that he's healthy.

