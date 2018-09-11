Jets' Trumaine Johnson: Returns to Monday's game
Johnson returned to Monday's game against the Lions after clearing the league's concussion protocol, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
Johnson took a hard hit from Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay in the first half, but after passing the necessary tests is back in the game. Darryl Roberts will head back to the bench with Johnson back on the field.
More News
-
Jets' Trumaine Johnson: Being evaluated for concussion•
-
Jets' Trumaine Johnson: Back at practice Monday•
-
Jets' Trumaine Johnson: Sustains hamstring strain•
-
Rams' Trumaine Johnson: Heading to Jets•
-
Rams' Trumaine Johnson: Big offseason awaits•
-
Rams' Trumaine Johnson: Not featured on Wednesday's injury report•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football waiver wire, Week 2
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Podcast: The best of Week 1
We’ve got advice for James Conner and Le’Veon Bell owners plus recaps of every game.
-
Believe in Mahomes, Conner?
Heath Cummings looks at a wild Week 1 and tells you what you should believe.
-
Early Waivers: Managing Week 1 injuries
We saw a couple of big-name tight ends go down with what could be significant injuries in Week...
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Start Burton
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 1
-
Week 1 contrarian DFS plays
Heath Cummings gives you four players who will be underowned in Week 1 DFS contests.