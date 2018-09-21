Jets' Trumaine Johnson: Returns to Thursday's game
Johnson returned to Thursday's contest after being evaluated for a concussion, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
Johnson will return to a starting role, with Darryl Roberts retaking his place as Johnson's backup.
