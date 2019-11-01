Johnson (ankles) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.

Johnson was limited to just 13 snaps Week 8 before departing with injuries to both of his ankles. After being unable to log any practice time this week, he'll sit out Sunday, ceding time to Nate Hairston and Brian Poole at cornerback.

