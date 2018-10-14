Jets' Trumaine Johnson: Sitting out Week 6
Johnson (quadriceps) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Colts.
Johnson will miss his second straight game after the quad injury prevented him from practicing this week. With Buster Skrine (concussion) also sidelined for Week 6, Darryl Roberts will likely start at the cornerback spot opposite Morris Claiborne.
