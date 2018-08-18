Jets' Trumaine Johnson: Sustains hamstring strain
Johnson strained his hamstring in Thursday's preseason loss at Washington, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
After six productive years with the Rams, Johnson landed in New York in the offseason on a five-year, $72.5 million contract. Such an investment would behoove the Jets to be cautious with the 28-year-old cornerback, who coach Todd Bowles said Saturday will "hopefully" return in the near future.
