Jets' Trumaine Johnson: Tackles well, covers poorly
Johnson (hamstring) tied for the team lead for eight tackles (seven solo), including one tackle for loss, in Sunday's 17-16 loss to the Bills.
While Johnson's tackles filled up the stat sheet, he was forced to make so many because he clearly didn't trust his speed and gave receivers plenty of cushion to make catches. Given New York's lack of cornerback depth behind Johnson, it could be an ugly year for the Jets' secondary if the well-paid defensive back can't find his game.
