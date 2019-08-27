Jets' Trumaine Johnson: Takes step forward
Johnson (hamstring) participated in seven-on-seven drills during Tuesday's practice, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
Johnson has yet to resume 11-on-11 drills with the regular-season opener less than two weeks away, but it's still positive news that he's increased the level of his practice participation. If Johnson is unable to go Week 1, expect Brian Poole, Mark Myers, Parry Nickerson and Arthur Maulet to see increased work.
