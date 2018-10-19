Jets' Trumaine Johnson: Unlikely to play Sunday
Johnson (quadriceps) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against Minnesota.
Johnson sat out practice this week and is on the verge of missing his third consecutive game. Darryl Roberts should start at cornerback opposite Morris Claiborne should Johnson ultimately be ruled out.
