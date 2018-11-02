Jets' Trumaine Johnson: Unlikely to play Sunday
Johnson (quadriceps) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.
Johnson has missed the last four games with the quad issue and appears headed for a fifth straight absence. Daryl Roberts is likely to grab another start at cornerback should Johnson be ultimately ruled out.
