Jets' Trumaine Johnson: Unlikely to play Sunday
Johnson (quad) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Colts.
Johnson is likely to miss his second straight game with the quad issue as he did not practice this week. Darryl Roberts and Parry Nickerson should see increased snaps Sunday as Buster Skrine is also sidelined with a concussion.
