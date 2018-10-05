Jets' Trumaine Johnson: Won't play Sunday
Johnson was officially ruled out for Sunday's game against the Broncos with a quadriceps injury, Eric Allen of the Jets' official site reports.
Johnson was added to the injury report Thursday, so he appears to have sustained the injury in practice. Coach Todd Bowles said the 28-year-old suffered a strain and had no timetable for his return. Darryl Roberts and Buster Skrine should see increased snaps at cornerback for the Jets.
More News
-
Jets' Trumaine Johnson: Returns to Thursday's game•
-
Jets' Trumaine Johnson: Being evaluated for concussion•
-
Jets' Trumaine Johnson: Returns to Monday's game•
-
Jets' Trumaine Johnson: Being evaluated for concussion•
-
Jets' Trumaine Johnson: Back at practice Monday•
-
Jets' Trumaine Johnson: Sustains hamstring strain•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
What you missed: Brady gets some help
Tom Brady got plenty of help Thursday night, while Andrew Luck succeeded in spite of his cast....
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Yeldon set to star
With Leonard Fournette's hamstring injuries lingering, T.J. Yeldon has a huge opportunity in...
-
Best Week 5 Fantasy football rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 5
-
Fantasy football top-rated projections
FantasyPros just named Heath Cummings the most most accurate Fantasy expert in the entire...
-
Week 5 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...