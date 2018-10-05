Johnson was officially ruled out for Sunday's game against the Broncos with a quadriceps injury, Eric Allen of the Jets' official site reports.

Johnson was added to the injury report Thursday, so he appears to have sustained the injury in practice. Coach Todd Bowles said the 28-year-old suffered a strain and had no timetable for his return. Darryl Roberts and Buster Skrine should see increased snaps at cornerback for the Jets.