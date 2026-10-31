The Jets placed Sweat (knee) on injured reserve Saturday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Sweat was diagnosed with a knee injury during the Jets' Week 7 loss to the Dolphins. The initial diagnosis was week-to-week, and the Jets medical staff have determined that a stint on IR is warranted for the third-year defensive lineman, although he's expected to return this season. Sweat will be required to miss at least four games, so the earliest he can play is Week 12 against the Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 29, although he could be held out until after the Jets' Week 13 bye. Darrell Jackson and Harrison Phillips will both step into more prominent roles on the defensive line in Sweat's absence.