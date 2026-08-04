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Jets' T'Vondre Sweat: Unlikely to return this week

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Sweat (hamstring) is unlikely to return to the practice field this week, Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic reports.

The defensive tackle was placed on the active/non-football injury list in late July, though his hamstring issue was not considered to be serious. Jets coach Aaron Glenn told reporters Monday that Sweat should be back soon, per Rosenblatt. The former Titan is expected to start on New York's defensive line after recording 34 tackles (12 solo), including 2.0 sacks, in 12 regular-season games last season.

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