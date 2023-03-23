Johnson is signing a one-year deal to remain with the Jets, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
In 17 games with the Jets during the 2022 season, Johnson recorded 30 carries for 160 yards and one touchdown, while adding 12 catches (on 24 targets) for 88 yards. Now that he's back with the team for 2023, Johnson is slated to reprise his depth role in New York's backfield behind Breece Hall (knee), Michael Carter and Zonovan Knight. The 2019 sixth-rounder is also a key special teamer for the Jets, per Cimini.