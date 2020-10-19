Johnson made his Jets debut in Sunday's 24-0 loss to Miami, rushing three times for 42 yards and failing to corral his only target.

Johnson broke off a 34-yard run for New York's longest offensive play of the game, but he operated as the third-string running back behind veteran Frank Gore (11 carries for 46 yards) and rookie La'Mical Perine (seven carries for 27 yards). If Johnson keeps flashing enough speed to get to the outside, he could provide a much-needed spark for the lifeless Jets offense and start to take on a larger role in Week 7 against Buffalo and beyond.