Johnson rushed once for three yards and caught six of seven targets for 38 yards in Sunday's 27-22 loss to Minnesota.

With Michael Carter (ankle) inactive, Johnson was the Jets' running back of choice in passing situations. Johnson will either take on a similar role in Week 14 against the Bills if Carter sits again or be relegated to the bench if Carter returns, as Zonovan Knight has emerged as the Jets' primary running back since Carter went down.