Johnson was claimed off waivers by the Jets on Friday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Johnson was waived by the Lions on Thursday and will join a Jets team where he should have more opportunities to earn playing time, at least while Le'Veon Bell (hamstring) is on IR. The 23-year-old Maryland product joins a running back room currently consisting of 37-year-old Frank Gore, rookie fourth-rounder La'Mical Perine and Dolphins castoff Kalen Ballage. Johnson averaged 4.3 yards per carry and caught 24 passes as a rookie last season, and his most immediate path to snaps could be as an upgrade over Ballage on passing downs if Johnson can learn the offense quickly.