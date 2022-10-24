Johnson is expected to step in as the top change-of-pace option behind Michael Carter beginning with Sunday's game against the Patriots after tests confirmed lead back Breece Hall (knee) suffered a season-ending ACL tear and a minor meniscus injury during the Jets' Week 7 win over the Broncos, Adam Schefter and Rich Cimini of ESPN.com report.

Johnson already noticed an uptick in playing time when Hall exited in the second quarter of the 16-9 win over Denver, logging seven snaps on offense after playing just one in the prior four contests combined. During his limited time on the field, Johnson turned his two touches into nine yards, and while his output could increase from here, he's still unlikely to emerge as a viable fantasy option in most leagues with Carter capable of filling Hall's three-down role. Carter dominated the snaps and touches out of the backfield following Hall's departure Sunday, carrying 13 times for 29 yards and adding 45 yards on two receptions across his 40 plays.