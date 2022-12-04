Jets head coach Robert Saleh said Johnson is expected to be part of a three-man backfield committee Sunday against the Vikings that also includes Zonovan Knight and James Robinson, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Robinson was the odd man out as a healthy inactive in last week's win over the Bears, but Saleh suggested that Robinson, Johnson and Knight will all see opportunities Sunday with lead back Michael Carter (ankle) listed as doubtful and not expected to play. After Carter departed last week upon taking two snaps in the second half, Knight finished with a 64 percent snap share after halftime, compared to a 29 percent mark from Johnson. The addition of Robinson to the mix further complicates matters, so it may be tough on Johnson to replicate the strong production he delivered against the Bears during his limited playing time. Johnson carried five times for 62 yards and hauled in one of two targets for a 16-yard gain across his 15 total snaps.