Johnson sits atop the Jets running back depth chart put together by Tyler Calvaruso of USA Today.
Johnson's burst should make him a strong fit for offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur's system, but he'll have plenty of competition in a crowded Jets backfield. Though Johnson's strong play down the stretch last season has made the starting job his to lose in Calvaruso's eyes, free agent acquisition Tevin Coleman, rookie fourth-round draft pick Michael Carter and fellow young running backs La'Mical Perine and Josh Adams will all be vying for that spot as well.