Jets head coach Adam Gase said Wednesday that Johnson will have the opportunity to earn more playing time following the release of starting running back Le'Veon Bell, Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports.

Gase emphasized that rookie La'Mical Perine will play a larger role at 37-year-old Frank Gore's expense following Bell's release, but he also mentioned Johnson and practice-squad running back Josh Adams as candidates to take on more work. Johnson was claimed off waivers by the Jets two weeks ago but has yet to make his team debut.