Johnson will have the opportunity to earn more playing time following the release of starting running back Le'Veon Bell, per coach Adam Gase, Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports.

Gase emphasized that rookie La'Mical Perine will play a larger role at 37-year-old Frank Gore's expense following Bell's release, but he also mentioned Johnson and practice squad running back Josh Adams as candidates to take on larger backfield roles. Johnson was claimed off waivers by the Jets two weeks ago but is yet to suit up for the team.