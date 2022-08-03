Johnson is currently dealing with a hamstring injury, Andy Vasquez of The Bergen Record reports.
Johnson doesn't currently have a timetable for a return, but he's unlikely to return to the field this week. The 24-year-old was able to earn an increase in snaps last season, but the addition of Breece Hall in the first round of the 2022 Draft will threaten his role
More News
-
Jets' Ty Johnson: Tops 600 scrimmage yards in 2021•
-
Jets' Ty Johnson: Finds end zone after Carter injury•
-
Jets' Ty Johnson: Inactive Sunday•
-
Jets' Ty Johnson: Gets 10 touches in Week 14 loss•
-
Jets' Ty Johnson: Opportunity knocks with Coleman out•
-
Jets' Ty Johnson: Remains stuck behind Coleman•