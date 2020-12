Johnson rushed eight times for 16 yards and wasn't targeted in the passing game in Sunday's 40-3 loss to Seattle.

One week after topping 100 yards on the ground and finding the end zone, Johnson was bottled up while splitting carries with both Frank Gore (eight) and Josh Adams (six). As long as Gore's healthy, Johnson will have a hard time getting enough touches to move the needle much. Up next is a Week 15 road matchup with the Rams.