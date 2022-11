Johnson rushed four times for four yards and didn't catch his only target in Sunday's 10-3 loss to the Patriots.

The running back trio of Michael Carter, James Robinson and Johnson combined for 33 rushing yards on 19 carries, so Johnson wasn't alone in his inability to get going on the ground. Limited to a depth role in a sputtering Jets offense, Johnson's unlikely to garner much fantasy consideration in Week 12, even with the shaky Bears defense in town.