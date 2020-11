Johnson rushed three times for 15 yards and caught his lone target for another six in Sunday's 35-9 loss to the Chiefs.

Johnson finished fourth on the team in carries behind Frank Gore (10), La'Mical Perine (eight) and quarterback Sam Darnold (four). He also had a 17-yard kick return on special teams. Johnson doesn't see enough playing time on offense to make much of a difference, and that's likely to remain the case barring an injury to Gore or Perine.