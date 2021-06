Johnson has impressed in minicamp and remains in the Jets' running back plans, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Johnson's still in the mix for the starting role, though Tevin Coleman is expected to open the season as the leading figure in a backfield that also features rookie fourth-round pick Michael Carter. For now, Johnson's at least a safe bet to make the roster, and a clearer picture of the running back pecking order should emerge once the team takes the field in preseason.