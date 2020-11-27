Johnson will be part of a running back rotation with Frank Gore and Josh Adams for the next three games with La'Mical Perine (ankle) on IR, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.

Johnson earned his highest offensive snap share (23 percent) of the season this past Sunday against the Jets, turning it into four catches (on six targets) for 17 yards. With Gore set to lead the backfield -- he's averaging 13.3 touches per game this season -- Johnson may serve as the pass-catching option for the group. In 23 career games, Johnson has hauled in 29 of 40 targets for 132 yards.