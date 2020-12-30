Johnson is expected to be the featured back Sunday against the Patriots with both Frank Gore (bruised lung) and La'Mical Perine (COVID-19) sidelined, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Johnson had the Jets backfield mostly to himself one other time this season, and he produced 104 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries after Gore got hurt early in Week 13 against the Raiders. New England's defense has been susceptible to the run, while Johnson has flashed big-play ability and can also contribute as a pass-catcher out of the backfield, as evidenced by his six-catch effort against the Rams in Week 15. Given his expected volume, Johnson's an enticing option for managers who still have lineups to set at this point in the season.

