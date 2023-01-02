Johnson carried the ball eight times for 46 yards and caught one of five targets for 11 yards in Sunday's 23-6 loss to the Seahawks.

It was a nightmarish performance from the entire Jets offense in a must-win game, and Johnson wound up leading the team in rushing yards. It's only the second time all season he's topped 17 rushing yards, and with New York now eliminated from playoff contention, it's not clear how the backfield workload will be split between Johnson, Zonovan Knight and Michael Carter in Week 18 against the Dolphins.