Johnson rushed twice for 13 yards and wasn't targeted in the passing game in Sunday's 23-16 win over the Browns.

Johnson ranked a distant third in carries among Jets running backs behind Frank Gore (14) and La'Mical Perine (nine) in Perine's return from an ankle injury. New York played from ahead for the final three quarters, so Johnson's pass-catching skills out of the backfield weren't called upon after last week's six-catch performance. Gore left in the second half with a chest injury, and if he's unable to play in next week's season finale in New England, Johnson would likely take on a larger role on passing downs while Perine handles the bulk of the early-down work.