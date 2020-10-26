Johnson returned three kickoffs for 66 yards but didn't touch the ball on offense in Sunday's 18-10 loss to the Bills.

Johnson turned three carries into 42 yards last week, but he didn't get any opportunities in New York's backfield against Buffalo while Frank Gore and La'Mical Perine combined for 99 rushing yards and a touchdown on 11 carries apiece. Coach Adam Gase seems content to keep giving the 37-year-old Gore double-digit touches, and while Perine has started to take on a larger role, Johnson remains a distant third on the running back depth chart.