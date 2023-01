Johnson rushed five times for 12 yards and caught two of three targets for 13 yards in Sunday's 11-6 loss to the Dolphins. He wraps up the 2022 season with 30 carries for 160 yards and one touchdown, as well as 12 catches for 88 yards on 24 targets.

Johnson set career lows in both rushing and receiving yards in his fourth NFL season, though he averaged a career-high 5.3 yards per carry. The 25-year-old running back out of Maryland will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason.