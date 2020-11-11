Johnson did not garner a carry or a target on two offensive snaps during Monday night's 30-27 loss to New England.

The Maryland product was active for a fourth consecutive outing Week 9, though he was not a part of the Jets' offensive game plan after fielding four touches in Kansas City last Sunday. Johnson received most of his work on special teams, with 12 snaps in that department, while Frank Gore (12 carries) and La'Mical Perine (six carries) split the RB rush attempts, combining for 65 yards against New England's No. 25 rush defense. Johnson remains the Jets' No. 3 back, as the team takes its bye week before heading into a Nov. 22 matchup against the Chargers.