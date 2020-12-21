Johnson carried the ball three times for 16 yards and caught all six of his targets for 39 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 23-20 upset of the Rams.

The running back opened the scoring in the first quarter by taking a short pass from Sam Darnold 18 yards to the pylon, setting the stage for the Jets' first win of the season. Johnson took a back seat to Frank Gore (24 touches) most of the rest of the afternoon, but assuming the team doesn't shock another playoff-bound team in Week 16, he could see a bigger workload as the Jets try to keep up with the Browns.