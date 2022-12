Johnson rushed twice for seven yards and wasn't targeted in Thursday's 19-3 loss to Jacksonville.

Johnson's meager rushing total was enough to lead all Jets running backs, as New York's banged up offensive line failed to open up any holes. With Zach Wilson struggling mightily, New York inserted the Taysom Hill-like Chris Streveler under center in the third quarter, and Streveler wound up leading the team with 54 rushing yards.