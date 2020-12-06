Johnson rushed 22 times for 104 yards and a touchdown while catching both of his targets for 13 yards in Sunday's 31-28 loss to the Raiders.

Frank Gore exited almost immediately to be evaluated for a concussion, paving the way for a backfield split between Johnson and Josh Adams, who had eight carries for 74 yards. Johnson's one-yard touchdown plunge with 5:34 remaining put the Jets up by four, but that lead disintegrated in heartbreaking fashion on a 46-yard Henry Ruggs touchdown with five seconds left. Finally getting a chance to shine after showing some promise in a limited role, the shifty Johnson would be in line to remain New York's lead back in Week 14 against the Seahawks if Gore's unable to clear the league's five-step concussion protocol.