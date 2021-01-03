Johnson rushed 11 times for 45 yards and caught both of his targets for 23 yards in Sunday's 28-14 loss to the Patriots.

With Frank Gore (chest) and La'Mical Perine (illness) inactive, Johnson split carries with Josh Adams, who had a nearly identical 47 yards on 11 carries but also found the end zone. The 23-year-old Johnson finishes his season with 254 yards and a touchdown on 54 carries, along with 99 yards and a touchdown on 16 catches. He's favored to secure a depth role in New York's backfield next season, though Johnson will likely have competition for a roster spot.