Johnson rushed twice for three yards and caught one of two targets for one yard in Sunday's 20-3 loss to the Dolphins.

Johnson backed up Frank Gore with La'Mical Perine (ankle) on IR, but Gore got 21 touches to Johnson's three. With coach Adam Gase content to feed the plodding Gore rather than exploring alternatives, Johnson's role should remain minimal in Week 13 against a Raiders team that has struggled to defend running backs.