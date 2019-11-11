Play

Montgomery didn't record a touch on offense but returned two kickoffs for 39 yards in Sunday's 34-27 win over the Giants.

Le'Veon Bell got 18 carries and Bilal Powell recorded seven, while Montgomery's lone would-be carry was wiped off the board because the Jets instead accepted a defensive offside on the play. On the bright side, Montgomery was reinstalled as the top option for returning kickoffs after ceding those duties to Vyncint Smith the previous week.

