Montgomery recorded two carries for five yards and hauled in his only target for five yards during Thursday's 42-21 loss to the Ravens.

Montgomery also returned four kickoffs for 93 yards, with a long of 34 yards. If Bilal Powell (ankle/illness) is forced to miss any more time, Montgomery will continue to serve as the top backup to Le'Veon Bell.

