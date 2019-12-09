Montgomery rushed nine times for 31 yards and caught all three of his targets for 30 yards in Sunday's 22-21 win over Miami.

With Le'Veon Bell (illness) out, Montgomery got 12 touches to Bilal Powell's 21. Powell suffered an ankle injury on New York's final drive, and coach Adam Gase wasn't sure of the injury's severity after the game. New York faces a quick turnaround with another game coming up Thursday against the Ravens, and Montgomery would be in line for the start if neither Bell nor Powell can go. Bell's likely to be healthy by then, but this is certainly a situation worth monitoring.